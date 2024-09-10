Inner Manipur MP writes to Amit Shah, calls for 'corrective measures' to restore peace

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Congress MP from Inner Manipur A Bimol Akoijam on Tuesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah expressing deep anguish over the "unprecedented violent crisis" in Manipur and called for "corrective measures" such as ensuring that the security forces act decisively to rein in the violence.

In his letter to Shah, Akoijam also called for thoroughly investigating the allegations of involvement by illegal immigrants, foreign elements and illicit drug mafia in the present crisis.

He wrote that the current situation in Manipur evokes memories of the partition of India in 1947, which is especially painful given the government's recent efforts to commemorate August 14 as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day", and said Shah would also have been deeply hurt if the same were to happen to Gujarat.

"It is distressing that such a severe crisis has unfolded under the present administration's watch," he said.

"It pains me to bring this reminder to you that this violence has led to the loss of precious human lives in hundreds and about 60,000 people have been rendered homeless.

"Just as I write this letter, not only thousands of those internally displaced persons (IDPs) are still languishing in relief camps under deplorable conditions but this unprecedented violence has also remained unabated to date," Akoijam said.

In fact, the violence has further taken a dangerous turn, with the loss of lives and property as a result of aerial attacks, reportedly involving weaponised drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and rockets/missiles, the Congress MP said in his letter to Shah.

"Besides, there have been reports of extortion and other forms of crime.

Consequently, the livelihoods of the people and the economy of the state in general have also been severely affected by prolonged violence and lawlessness, he said.

"I often wonder whether such a violent crisis would have been allowed to linger for so long if it had involved the so-called 'mainstream' or 'mainland' India (such as in states like UP, Bihar, Punjab, Maharashtra).

"Indeed, I deeply regret that the lives of the people in Manipur do not seem to matter to this government of India, of which you are a prominent leader," Akoijam said.

"I am sure that you would have been deeply hurt if the same case were to happen to Gujarat, your own home state, like any other Gujarati would have understandably felt," he said.

Akoijam called for immediate "corrective measures" and other necessary steps to restore peace and normalcy in the state of Manipur.

He urged Shah to ensure that the security forces act decisively and judiciously to rein in the violence.

"Investigate reports of the units of security agencies/forces acting in a partisan manner during the ongoing crisis, and take steps to address trust deficits and ensure accountability if the allegations are found to be true," he said in his letter to Shah.

Akoijam called for rejecting the "exclusivist identity politics which is fuelling the crisis" by firmly and categorically declaring that administrative reforms can be entertained only to ensure that public goods and services are delivered effectively and fairly to the people, rather than "reinforcing exclusivist identities that create divisions in society and polity".

Akoijam also called for the inquiry committee, established in June 2023 and headed by former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba to complete its work and release its findings without further delay.

He urged Shah to take concrete steps to address the suffering of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and ensure their resettlement in their original homes with dignity and well-being.

He called for restoring the free movement of goods and people on the highways with full security by implementing measures, including the deployment of adequate armed forces.

"Additionally, as the economy of Manipur has been devastated by this violence, urgently address the issue of fiscal relief, including tax exemptions, with the relevant ministry," he said.

If found to be true, take necessary steps to check and repel such involvement, he added.

The Congress MP said necessary institutional and judicious measures are needed to delineate citizens from non-citizens in the state.

Akoijam also called for a review of existing policies and measures with armed groups, particularly the controversial Suspension of Operations (SoO) with the "Kuki" armed groups in the state, to ensure that such measures do not become a breeding ground for violence and illegal activities.

He also batted for initiating dialogue among the people and healing processes to address the trauma caused by this unprecedented tragedy in the state.

Akoijam's remarks come amid an escalation of violence in Manipur. The state government on Tuesday suspended internet services in five valley districts amid intensified agitation by students.

The decision was taken to curb the use of social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video, the state home department said in a notification.

Also, prohibitory orders were imposed in three districts of Manipur. An indefinite curfew, preventing people from coming outside their houses, was clamped in Imphal East and West districts, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of BNSS were imposed in Thoubal.

Clashes between Meitei and Kukis have left over 200 people dead and thousands homeless since May last year.