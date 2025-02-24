Innovation and improvement must maintain pace with fast-changing technology, says Rajnath

Mandi (HP), Feb 24 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that innovation and improvement must keep pace with fast-changing technology.

He said besides adapting to abrupt and fast-changing technology, we should also emerge as a disrupter of technology to achieve excellence.

Singh, who was the chief guest at the Sixteenth Foundation Day of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, said that India has made rapid strides in the field of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computation have added new dimensions to technology.

Asserting that "We need AI-driven war doctrine, indigenous AI chips for defence and fire belts for cyber security", Singh said that he was confident that researchers of IIT Mandi, who are working in robotics and drone technology would do this.

Highlighting that the growth of the technological sector was expected to increase USD 300-350 within the next five years, he said that with over 1.25 lakh start-ups and 110 unicorns, India has emerged as the third-largest start-up ecosystem globally.

He told the students that there was no dearth of job opportunities for innovative and hardworking students with vision and determination to work in mission mode to contribute to the nation and channel the opportunities in the right direction.

"Earlier the students used to go abroad to realise their dreams but today both the sources and resources are available in the country and what is needed is commitment and determination" he said adding that the new IIT stands for Innovation, improvement and transformation.

India which was the eleventh largest economy in 2014, is the fifth largest economy today and set to become the third largest economy in the next two years, he said.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi can play a big role in making defence-related technology, he said. "Researchers of IIT Mandi are doing good work on Robotics, Drone technology, AR-VR technology and will contribute enthusiastically in these sectors and other similar cutting edge technologies in coming times." There is a need to create indigenous AI chips. Keeping cyber security in mind, there is a need to develop firewalls and "I believe that IIT Mandi can play a big role in this", he said.

The IIT Mandi is working with DRDO in very close coordination on many research problems. Apart from this, during G-20 also, it organised an event with the theme of "Technology for Defence". All these things show dedication to providing an edge to India in the defence sector, he added.

"IIT Mandi is a confluence of old and new." Mandi is not only naturally beautiful, but it also holds a historical significance as it is said that in the Mahabharata period, after Lakhshagriha, the Pandavas stayed in Mandi for a few days, he said adding that Buddhist monasteries have also been present here for a long time.

"That initiation can be towards work, towards reform, towards technology adaptation, towards technology creation. I was a teacher of Physics prior to joining politics and once a teacher, always a teacher", he added. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG