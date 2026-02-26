Innovation fund of Rs 2 crore set up to boost startup ecosystem in Himachal: Minister Dharmani

Shimla, Feb 26 (PTI) An innovation fund of Rs 2 crore has been set up to promote youth innovations and the initiative would help strengthen the startup ecosystem in Himachal Pradesh, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said on Thursday.

Chairing a review meeting with the Department of Technical Education and the Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Board, Dharmani said the state is developing a future-focused technical education system aligned with global industrial demands.

The minister stated the state government's primary objective is to provide youth with high-quality, industry-oriented training. He added that students would be equipped with digital skills to prepare them for a changing global job market and emerging technologies.

Emphasising the rural economy, Dharmani said new courses in horticulture, natural farming and dairy technology are being introduced in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to meet state-specific requirements. He also noted that there is a vast potential for innovation in the biopharma sector and urged the stakeholders to make the best use of opportunities in this field.

The minister directed the Technical Education Board to design courses according to market demand. He said apprenticeship programmes and strong industry linkages would be implemented to improve employability and promote entrepreneurship. In addition, a new scholarship scheme specifically for girl students will be introduced.

Dharmani suggested incorporating the success stories of local entrepreneurs into academic curricula to inspire students.

He said the department is working in coordination with various institutions to enhance skill development. As part of this, HIMUDA would organise training programmes for students studying in technical institutions, while resource persons from the Industries Department will motivate youth to set up their own enterprises.

The minister stressed the importance of integrating information technology into the departmental functioning and including AI-related programmes in the curriculum. He also noted that the board has launched a special grievance portal for students. PTI BPL AKY