Innovation should not remain confined to labs: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said scientific innovation must not remain confined to laboratories and should translate into impactful, market-ready solutions that empower industries and improve lives.

Addressing a meeting of the secretaries of various science departments, Singh cited examples of successful government-supported innovations, encouraging departments to use these stories as models to inspire trust and investment from the private stakeholders.

"Scientific innovation must not remain confined to laboratories. It should translate into impactful, market-ready solutions that empower industries and improve lives," he said.

Singh said India could establish itself as a global leader in innovation and technology-led solutions by effectively marketing technologies.

The minister advocated for frameworks that enable public-private collaboration to fast-track the commercialization of lab-scale breakthroughs.

He stressed that such partnerships are essential for bridging the gap between research and real-world applications, ensuring that innovations are accessible, scalable and impactful.

Singh said there was a need for cooperative federalism in the science ecosystem and urged the states to align with central initiatives to create a unified scientific framework.

"This approach would foster regional growth, build scientific temper and ensure equitable access to the benefits of technological advancements across the country," he said.

Singh also said that state scientific councils must rise to the occasion and play their part in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"By working together, we can harness the full potential of our scientific resources to transform India into a developed nation by 2047," the minister said. PTI SKU AS AS