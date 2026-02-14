Innovations in cancer care must reach every country: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Feb 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday described cancer as the biggest challenge for India’s healthcare system and said that innovations in cancer treatment must reach every country as humanity knows no borders.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the global conference ‘Oncology Beyond Borders’ at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur, he stressed the need to develop methods to identify suspected cases and the ability to treat the disease early.

The CM said cancer cases have risen at an “unimaginable” speed in the past decade. Unfortunately, a country like India that has done very well in eradicating certain diseases now has to deal with cancer, Fadnavis said.

“As of now, cancer has become the biggest challenge for India’s healthcare system. It is not just happening here, but globally,” he said.

Citing United Nations data, he said the incidence of cancer worldwide may increase by 75 per cent over the next two decades. The situation looks “very scary”, he said. In the past five years, cancer cases have grown by more than 11 per cent in Maharashtra, which is very alarming, he said.

Now is the time not just to fight the disease, but also prevent it, he said.

Considering India’s large population, Fadnavis underscored the need to have the ability and instruments to screen every suspected case. He called for efforts to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to identify suspected cancer cases and the capability to treat the disease early.

He also shared details about the Maharashtra Cancer Care, Research and Education Foundation (MAHACARE Foundation) initiative of his government to create access to cancer care across the state.

Cancer care must be made more affordable through new treatment protocols, he said. The Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reducing taxes on imported cancer drugs, radiation machines and related equipment to bring down treatment cost, he said.

Today, medtech, biotech and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are revolutionising healthcare by not only bringing predictability but also affordability. They are trying to find solutions to scale and bring in efficiency in healthcare, he said.

"In the space of cancer, there is a need for more innovation and research to create tools for early detection so that the fight against cancer can begin at the very beginning," said Fadnavis.

The CM said innovations in cancer treatment should not be confined to a single institution but must extend beyond borders.

“Whatever happens in the space of cancer treatment should reach each and every country because humanity knows no borders, and to be human is not to let anyone suffer irrespective of the borders,” he said.

Fadnavis also lauded the National Cancer Institute for its research and treatment, serving people from across India. PTI CLS NR