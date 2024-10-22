Innovative sensory theatre staged for visually challenged

Guwahati, Oct 22 (PTI) An innovative concept of sensory theatre, experiencing a play through dialogue, sound and imagination, was staged here for the first time for visually challenged people of the city.

The play titled 'Tomar Nibir Mayare', written and directed by Rituparna Das, is an initiative of All India Radio, Guwahati and socio-cultural organisation INLI Foundation.

''The play aims to be inclusive with people having certain physical challenges also entitled to the simple pleasures of life like enjoying music and experiencing a stage play'', Das told PTI.

Many changes have taken place over the years but people with disabilities still find it difficult to access and experience some finer aspects of life, he said.

'Tomar Nibir Mayer' was originally written as a radio play and ''we decided that it can be staged as well and visually challenged people who have very perceptive imagination can have a sensory experience of a story performance, Das said.

The play comprises only two characters - a divorced woman author and a musician turned militant, who never meet but converse over the phone at a particular time daily.

The militant had first called the author to appreciate a particular book written by her and later their conversation moved on to varied topics, including music, as their relationship took an intense turn.

''I have kept the storyline simple and focussed on sounds and dialogue so that it moves the inner recesses of peoples' minds'', Das said.

Additional Director General (A) (NE Zone), AIR and Doordarshan, Ashish Bhatnagar said that this is an initiative to take popular radio programmes to all sections of people in an innovative manner.

INLI Foundation's Indrajit Das said that this was an effort to reach out to more sections, particularly those with certain disabilities and their response has been very encouraging.

Gauhati University's Assistant Professor Kishore Bhattacharya, also visually impaired, claimed that this initiative was the first of its kind in the country and the effort of the organisers towards social inclusion was indeed commendable.

Students of two blind schools of Guwahati and several prominent visually challenged persons were among others who were present on the occasion held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra on Monday evening. PTI DG DG RG