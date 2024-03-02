Innovative steps in pipeline to make J-K popular tourist destination, say officials

Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) From contemplating taking up projects in public-private partnership mode to inviting high-profile domain experts, the Tourism department in Jammu and Kashmir is working on a renewed plan to make the region a popular tourist destination, officials said on Saturday.

The department also intends to hold Formula 4 races in association with private players, the officials said after a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on the renewed tourism development plan.

They said Friday's meeting, which was attended by Tourism Commissioner Secretary Yasha Mudgal, discussed the new innovative steps to make Jammu and Kashmir the most popular tourist destination in the country.

Among other initiatives, the officials said the department is contemplating taking up projects in public-private partnership mode in both the Jammu and the Kashmir divisions for increasing footfall.

It has also decided to conduct a three-day conference with high-profile domain experts in areas such as administration, hospitality, tourism academia, ecotourism, information technology, travel trade associations, film and industrial sectors, they said.

To showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, the department wants to create an advertisement film and song, featuring the region as a premier tourist destination. It also plans to have a brand ambassador of high repute, promoting Jammu and Kashmir all over the world, the officials said.

The department intends to take premier members of trade travel groups in the arenas of nature, adventure and pilgrimage tourism on familiarisation tours to promote these circuits in the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said the meeting was informed that the Tourism department is in the process of working out different progressive concepts for substantial increase in footfall to the tourist destinations and making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of tourism all over the country.

Among other initiatives, the department is going to revamp its website to make it inclusive and informative for all stakeholders, the officials said.

They said the meeting decided to have collaborations with major national players such as the Adventure Tour Operators' Association of India for highlighting adventure tourism assets of Jammu and Kashmir globally. PTI TAS TAS SZM