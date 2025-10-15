InoxWind to pump Rs 400 crore into Karnataka's Koppal: Minister Patil

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Wednesday announced that InoxWind, a manufacturer of large blades and towers for the wind energy sector, will set up a new facility in Koppal district with an investment of Rs 400 crore, creating around 1,000 direct jobs.

He said the facility will be located in the Kyadigoppa Industrial Area of Koppal district.

Patil made the announcement following a meeting with Santosh Khairnar, President (Corporate Strategies) of InoxWind, to discuss the company’s expansion plans.

“The company’s Executive Director, Devansh Jain, had written to me requesting the allocation of 70 acres of land adjacent to the National Highway. He explained that setting up the unit in an area without wide, good-quality roads would not be viable for transporting massive blades and towers,” Patil said in a statement issued by his office.

Initially, the company had shown interest in establishing the plant in the Vijayapura district. However, due to the lack of an industrial area adjacent to the National Highway, suitable land could not be identified, he added.

Consequently, land under the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has been allocated for the project in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, Patil said.

Of the total Rs 400 crore investment, Rs 300 crore will be spent in the first phase and Rs 100 crore in the second phase, he added.

The minister assured that the state government would extend full support and provide incentives to InoxWind under the new Industrial Policy. The proposed facility will manufacture wind turbine towers, including their massive blades and pillars.

Patil also expressed confidence that the project would play a significant role in addressing regional imbalances in industrial development across the state, the statement added. PTI AMP SSK