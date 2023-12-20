Input Tax Credit 'fraud' of Rs 138 crore unearthed in T'gana; one held

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (PTI) The Telangana Commercial Taxes Department on Wednesday said it has unearthed an Input Tax Credit fraud to the tune of Rs 138 crore and arrested one person in this connection.

Advertisment

The accused allegedly stealthily obtained GST login credentials of unsuspecting cancelled taxpayers who have closed their businesses long ago. He later used their logins to generate "fraudulent" transactions to various businesses, an official release said.

This Input Tax Credit (ITC) was later used by these businesses to evade payment of taxes. On preliminary enquiry this amounted to a tune of Rs 138 crore, it said.

The State Enforcement authorities conducted searches in two premises and recovered leads from these searches. The Commissioner, Commercial Taxes authorised the arrest of the accused under Section 69 of the GST Act as the amount involved is more than Rs five crore, it said.

The accused was produced before the Court for Economic Offences here and remanded to judicial custody today, the release added. PTI VVK VVK SDP SS