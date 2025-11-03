Inquiry initiated against 3 govt doctors for 'absence' in J-K’s Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) Authorities have initiated an inquiry against three doctors, posted at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Khari in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, for their alleged absence from duty, officials said on Monday.

The matter came to light following a road accident in a remote village in the district on Monday, they said.

Five people, including a woman and two children, were seriously injured when a tempo traveller overturned in Khari area of Banihal. The injured were taken to the PHC Khari for first aid, the officials said.

However, all the five were referred to sub-district hospital, Banihal due to alleged absence of medical officers, leading to protest by local residents.

The protesters alleged that only one BUMS doctor was present at PHC Khari, while three MBBS doctors were absent from duty when the injured were rushed there for treatment.

Taking serious note of the protest, Banihal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mohammad Naseeb directed Khari tehsildar to inquire into the allegations.

“An explanation has been sought from the concerned medical officers, and strict action will follow based on the inquiry findings. Public health services in remote areas cannot be compromised,” the SDM said.

Following the directions of the SDM, the block medical officer (BMO) Ukheral issued an explanation notice to the three doctors, seeking their reply within two days.

The salaries of the doctors for the month of October will remain withheld pending inquiry, the SDM said.