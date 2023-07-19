Inquiry ordered as video of cop intimidating boy surfaces online

Meerut (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) Police said they have launched an inquiry after a sub-inspector was seen in a video allegedly intimidating a boy.

In the purported video, the officer tells the boy, "Main ek minute mein thok doonga." This was being taken as a threat to either thrash or "shoot" the youth.

Sub-Inspector Sheoraj Singh was heard making the same threat repeatedly.

Superintendent of Police, City, Piyush Singh said the incident happened when a team of the Cantonment Board was demolishing a building in the Cantt area.

The Cantonment Board had a no-objection certificate from the owner of the building but during the demolition, some people who used to live there earlier as tenants gathered at the spot and started pelting stones at the JCB, Singh said.

He said police were called to the spot by the Cantonment Board. "When all this was going on, Sub-Inspector Sheoraj Singh had an argument with the people and during this, such words were used by him which should have been avoided," the SP added. PTI COR SAB IJT