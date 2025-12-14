Inquiry ordered into bribe charge against 3 Rajasthan MLAs; BJP, Cong issue notices

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Sunday ordered a high-level inquiry into allegations against three legislators seeking commissions for the release of MLA funds, while the BJP and Congress issued notices seeking leaders' explanations.

As part of the action, the MLA LAD accounts of the accused leaders have been frozen pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The action was taken following a sting operation by a newspaper accusing BJP MLA from Khinvsar Revantram Danga, Congress MLA from Hindaun Anita Jatav and independent MLA from Bayana Ritu Banawat of taking commission in exchange for a sanctioning amount from MLA LAD fund.

"Our government follows a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption by any public servant. No matter how influential a person may be, if found guilty of corruption, they will not be spared," Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in a post on X.

"Instructions have been given to the chief secretary and the director general of police to conduct an inquiry through a high-level committee headed by the state chief vigilance commissioner (additional chief secretary, Home)," he said.

Sharma said that BJP state president Madan Rathore had issued a notice to MLA Revantram Danga seeking an explanation within three days.

He said that the act falls under the definition of breach of discipline mentioned in the party constitution.

"Submit your clarification regarding the allegations within three days, explaining why no strict action should be taken against you under the provisions of the Constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the aforementioned disciplinary breach," Rathore said in the notice.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully said that the party has issued a notice to MLA Anita Jatav, and an inquiry is underway.

"Public representatives are trustees of the people and corruption or commission-taking in the MLA Fund is highly condemnable. Even if the MLA is from our party, this will not be tolerated," he said.

He demanded that the government rise above party politics, conduct an inquiry against all the guilty legislators and bring the facts to light.

Addressing a state-level cleanliness awareness and labour donation programme held at Jal Mahal here, the chief minister said that public money should be used for the welfare of the people, and those involved in graft would not be spared under any circumstances.

"Public funds are not meant for corruption; they should serve the interests of the common people, including farmers, labourers, and the poor," he said.

Earlier, Ashok Gehlot had urged Sharma and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani to take cognisance of the matter.

The former chief minister said that for public representatives, integrity and honesty in public life should always be of the utmost priority.

Several other leaders from various political parties also condemned the alleged corruption.