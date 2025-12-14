Inquiry ordered into bribe charge against 3 Rajasthan MLAs; BJP, Cong seek explanation from accused

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Sunday ordered a high-level inquiry into allegations against three legislators of seeking commissions for the release of MLA funds, while the BJP and Congress issued notices seeking an explanation from the accused leaders.

As part of the action, the MLA-Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) accounts of the accused leaders have been frozen pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The action followed a sting operation by a newspaper accusing BJP MLA from Khinvsar Revantram Danga, Congress MLA from Hindaun Anita Jatav, and Independent MLA from Bayana Ritu Banawat of taking commissions in exchange for sanctioning amounts from the MLA-LAD funds.

“Our government follows a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption by any public servant. No matter how influential a person may be, if found guilty of corruption, they will not be spared,” Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in a post on X.

“Instructions have been issued to the chief secretary and the director general of police to conduct an inquiry through a high-level committee headed by the chief vigilance commissioner (additional chief secretary, home),” Sharma said.

Accordingly, a four-member committee headed by ACS Bhaskar A Sawant has been constituted, which will submit its report within 15 days.

The committee includes Jogaram, Secretary, Panchayati Raj department, and Finance Secretary Rajan Vishal as members, and Special Secretary (Home) Manish Goyal as the member secretary.

On the chief minister’s instruction, the government’s chief whip in the Assembly, Jogeshwar Garg, wrote to Speaker Vasudev Devnani, requesting him to refer the case to the ethics committee of the House for inquiry.

“The speaker has also taken cognisance of the matter,” a government spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Madan Rathore issued a notice to MLA Revantram Danga, seeking an explanation on the charges against him within three days.

In the notice issued on the instruction of the party's central leadership, Rathore said the act falls under the definition of breach of discipline as mentioned in the party constitution.

“Submit your clarification regarding the allegations within three days, explaining why no strict action should be taken against you under the provisions of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the aforementioned disciplinary breach,” Rathore said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, said the Congress has issued a notice to MLA Anita Jatav, and an inquiry is underway.

“Public representatives are trustees of the people, and corruption or commission-taking in the MLA fund is highly condemnable. Even if the MLA is from our party, this will not be tolerated,” he said.

Jully demanded that the government rise above party politics, conduct an inquiry against all the guilty legislators, and bring the facts to light.

Addressing a cleanliness awareness and labour donation programme at the Jal Mahal here, Chief Minister Sharma said that public money should be used for the welfare of people, and those involved in graft will not be spared under any circumstances.

“Public funds are not meant for corruption; they should serve the interests of the common people, including farmers, labourers and the poor,” Sharma said.

Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot had earlier urged Sharma and Speaker Vasudev Devnani to take cognisance of the matter.

The former chief minister said integrity and honesty in public life should always be the top priority for public representatives. PTI SDA ARI