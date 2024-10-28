Inquiry ordered into deaths of three youths in Jammu accident

Jammu, Oct 28 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu on Monday ordered an inquiry into a road accident that claimed the lives of three youths in the Nagrota area near here the previous day.

The inquiry was ordered by District Magistrate, Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya, an official spokesperson said.

Three youths – Sumit Balgotra, his cousin Gaurav and friend Ram Mehra of Janipur locality of Jammu city – were killed when their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck at Panjgrain along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway Sunday evening.

A committee headed by Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, Revenue has been entrusted to ascertain the cause of the accident within seven days and to find out whether any shortcomings, such as inadequate signage, improper gradient, or lack of mandatory safety measures led to the accident, the spokesperson said.

The committee comprises officers from departments, including the Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings), Transport Department and other enforcement agencies, he said.

The district magistrate (DM) has expressed his deep condolences to families of the victims, he added.

The DM urged all drivers and pillion riders to adhere strictly to traffic and road safety rules, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS RPA