Inquiry ordered into poor road blacktopping in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) An inquiry has been ordered into alleged poor blacktopping work on Shadra Sharief to Sohra Bridge road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner (Rajouri) Abhishek Sharma ordered the inquiry after conducting an on-site inspection while taking cognisance of a video circulating on social media that highlighted the poor quality of work on the road, the officials said.

During the inspection on Saturday, Sharma assessed the road's condition and reviewed the quality of blacktopping work.

Expressing concern over the lapses, he directed the department concerned to immediately initiate an inquiry to ascertain the facts and fix responsibility, the officials said.

Advertisment

Sharma said ensuring transparency and accountability in development work was the district administration's top priority.

"Any compromise on quality will not be tolerated," he said, instructing the executing agency to take corrective measures wherever required and submit a detailed report on the matter at the earliest.

The deputy commissioner also emphasised the importance of adhering to the prescribed standards of road construction to create durable infrastructure for the public. PTI TAS TAS SZM SZM