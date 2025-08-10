Inquiry ordered to probe into derailment of 2 goods trains in J'khand: Official

Jamshedpur Aug 10 (PTI) An inquiry was ordered on Sunday to probe into the derailment of 20 wagons of two goods trains in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district a day ago, an official said.

A Senior Administrative Grade-level inquiry committee, headed by the principal chief security officer of South Eastern Railway, has been formed to investigate the cause of derailment, Senior Divisional Commercial Officer (Adra) Vikash Kumar told PTI.

Two goods trains got derailed near Chandil station under the South Eastern Railway's Adra division, leading to the cancellation of several express trains on Saturday.

Train services on the up line have been restored, while the train movement on the down tracks was expected to be restored by midnight, the official said.

The accident occurred when the two goods trains were passing each other in opposite directions between Chandil and Nimdih stations in Jharkhand, he said.

There was no report of any injury in the derailments, but it had affected train movement in the Chandil-Gunda Bihar section of Adra division, the SER official said.

Several express and passenger trains had been cancelled, diverted or short-terminated following the derailments. PTI BS BDC