Inquiry panel report on administrative lapses in student's death handed over to Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17 (PTI) The Commission of Inquiry, appointed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to investigate alleged administrative lapses by officials of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University that led to the death of a student, submitted its report on Wednesday.

Retired Kerala High Court judge Justice A Hariprasad, who headed the Commission of Inquiry (CoI), met with Governor Khan at Raj Bhavan and submitted the report, according to an official source here.

The CoI was constituted by Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor of Universities in the state, following the death of 20-year-old Sidharthan J S, who was found hanging in the bathroom of the hostel of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode on February 18.

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) is learnt to have concluded that the Vice Chancellor, who is ultimately responsible for maintaining discipline on campus, cannot evade accountability for the tragic incident simply because he wasn't promptly informed about it.

In its report, the CoI is learnt to have blamed the lack of trust and coordination between the Vice Chancellor, dean, and teachers for failing to take action against two previous ragging incidents on campus before Sidharthan's death.

It is also learnt to have stated that there is no evidence to suggest that the student was tortured due to political differences on the night of February 16-17.

Following the student's death, the Dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad district of the state and the assistant warden of the hostel, where Sidharthan died, were suspended.

Later, the Vice Chancellor of the university was also suspended by the Governor.

Police have charged around 18 accused in the case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 306 (Abetment of suicide), of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Kerala Prohibition Of Ragging Act.

The case was later handed over to the CBI by the state government on the request of the student's family.

Sidharthan was a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student.

His parents have claimed that some of his college mates told them that he was beaten to death by some local SFI leaders and activists.

The student's death had led to widespread protests against SFI and the ruling Left government by the Congress-led opposition and its various wings. PTI TGB TGB SS