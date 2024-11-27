Inquiry report indicts ex-Maharashtra DyCM, former minister in multi-crore Solapur Bank scam

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) An inquiry report has indicted former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and former minister Dilip Sopal for their alleged involvement in the Solapur District Central Cooperative Bank scam that runs into Rs 238 crore.

The report of the inquiry conducted by a former bureaucrat was submitted to the state government earlier this month, days before the November 20 assembly elections.

Interestingly, Mohite Patil's son Ranjitsinh is a BJP MLC, but he campaigned against the party nominee and sitting MLA Ram Satpute from Malshiras assembly constituency in Solapur district in the recent state elections. Opposition candidate of NCP (SP) Uttam Jankar won the seat.

Sopal contested the election as a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and won from the Barshi assembly constituency.

The inquiry report, which holds 32 directors of the bank, two officers and an auditor responsible for the losses of Rs 238.43 crore, has sent shockwaves through Solapur's political circles.

The investigation was conducted by retired additional registrar of cooperative societies Dr Kishor Toshniwal. In the report, he has directed recovery of the entire amount from those held accountable for the losses.

Prominent figures named in the inquiry include Mohite Patil, Sopal, senior MLA Babanrao Shinde and Sanjay Shinde.

The timing of the report, released on November 8 during the assembly election frenzy, has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation about its intent.

Talking to PTI, Toshniwal said, "I was given the task of probing the scam because several high-profile public figures were involved in it. I submitted the report with the state cooperation department on November 8." Mohite Patil, a veteran politician who reportedly worked against BJP's interests in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, faces liabilities amounting to Rs 30.05 crore. Similarly, Sopal, a former minister, has been held responsible for losses totalling Rs 30.27 crore. Other leaders, including Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, late Pratapsinh Mohite Patil and Dilip Mane, also figure in the list.

The loss stems from irregularities in loan disbursements exceeding the bank's assets, inadequate loan recovery and mismanagement. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had dissolved the bank's board of directors in 2018 due to these issues, and the bank has since been under administrative control. The state cooperation department had appointed Toshniwal as the authorised officer to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The report also mandates recovery from the legal heirs if any of the accused directors were dead. Additionally, the bank's former managers and a chartered accountant have also been indicted for their roles in the financial mismanagement. PTI ND NP