Inquiry report on 1980 Moradabad riots tabled in UP assembly

Lucknow: A report on an inquiry into the 1980 Moradabad riots by a retired high court judge was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled the report and gave reasons for the delay.

In May, the state cabinet had decided to table the Justice M P Saxena Commission’s report in the assembly.

The 1980 Moradabad riots had lasted months, in which 83 people were killed and several others injured in several districts of the state. Saxena, who had retired as a judge of the Allahabad High Court, had submitted his report in November 1983.

When the riots took place, there was a Congress government in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh. At the time, a Congress government, led by Indira Gandhi, was also in power at the Centre.