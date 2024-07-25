INS Brahmaputra fire: Mortal remains of Navy soldier consigned to flames in Rajasthan village

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) The mortal remains of Indian Navy leading seaman Sitendra Singh, who died in a fire incident on INS Brahmaputra in Mumbai, were consigned to flames in his village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Thursday.

Jhunjhunu Collector Chinmayee Gopal, SP Rajarshi Raj Verma and others paid floral tributes to Singh. He was given an emotional farewell in his village in Rajasthan.

The cremation was conducted at a farm near the house of Singh. His brother Manendra Singh lit the funeral pyre.

His mother Prem Devi and other women present in the house burst into tears after seeing the dead body.

Earlier, a 'Tiranga yatra' (Tricolour march) was taken out with the last procession of Singh in his village located in Jhunjhunu district.

Singh went missing following a major fire onboard India's frontline ship INS Brahmaputra at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Sunday evening. His body was found on Wednesday.

The body reached Surajgarh-Chidawa bypass on Thursday afternoon from where the Tricolour march began to his village, Danger.

Hundreds of local people reached the bypass with their vehicles and escorted the decorated military truck carrying the mortal remains of Singh.

They raised 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans and showered flowers.

After covering a distance of nearly 10 km, the yatra reached the house of Singh in Danger village in Surajgarh where people paid tributes to him.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi #CNS & all personnel of #IndianNavy mourn the loss of life & pay tribute to Sitendra Singh, Ag LS (UW) who lost his life in the unfortunate incident onboard INS Brahmaputra at Mumbai and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," said the India Navy spokesperson in a post on X. PTI SDA KSS KSS