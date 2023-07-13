INS Chennai in France to participate in Bastille Day celebrations

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The Indian Navy's indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer INS Chennai is in France to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

An Indian military contingent comprising all three services will participate in the Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the guest of honour.

"Indian Navy's indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer INS Chennai is in Brest, France, to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations at Brest," a senior official said.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday on a two-day visit. In his departure statement, Modi said his visit to France was particularly special as he will join President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

He expressed confidence that his visit to France will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership and said that he looks forward to holding wide-ranging discussions with President Emmanuel Macron on taking forward the time-tested relationship over the next 25 years.

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while an Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion, he said.