INS condemns summoning of journalists by J-K Police

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) on Monday condemned the recent summoning of journalists by the Jammu and Kashmir police for their "routine, fact-based reporting".

"Summoning journalists for routine, fact-based reporting not only undermines their constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, but creates a chilling effect on independent journalism," the INS said in a statement here.

It said that a free and fearless press in the country is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy.

"Any arbitrary action by the law enforcement authorities that instils fear among the journalists weakens the entire institutional structure," the INS said.

It urged the authorities to adhere to law in all interactions with the media personnel while ensuring a conducive environment where journalists can perform their professional duties without any undue pressure.

Last month, journalists from several national media organisations were repeatedly summoned to Srinagar's Cyber Crime Station and also pressured to sign bonds or affidavits to the effect that they would not undertake any activity to "disturb the peace".