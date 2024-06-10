INS Kulish comes to rescue of fishing vessel

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) INS Kulish deployed for maritime surveillance has swiftly responded to a distress call by a fishing vessel that was earlier detected nearly 75 nautical miles east of Port Blair, the Navy said on Monday.

The Navy shared this information and some photos in a post on X.

"#INSKulish deployed for #maritime surveillance swiftly responded to distress call by fishing vessel INFAN DHAS. On 05 Jun 24, #CoastGuard surveillance aircraft detected FV INFAN DHAS, approx 75 nautical miles East of #PortBlair. The vessel with seven crew onboard reported engine failure & requested assistance. #INSKulish arrived in vicinity of the vessel in early hours of #07Jun 24," the Navy said on X.

"The ship's technical team undertook defect rectification & swiftly operationalised the engine, enabling the vessel to continue with fishing operations. @IndiaCoastGuard @AN_Command," it said.