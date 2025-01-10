INS Mormugao, IAF aircraft take part in maritime exercise with French Carrier Strike Group

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) INS Mormugao along with aircraft from the IAF participated in an Indian Navy-led maritime partnership exercise with the French Carrier Strike Group, an official said on Friday.

The ships undertook a complex maritime exercise including joint air operations on the Western Seaboard, they said.

"INS Mormugao along with aircraft from the Indian Air Force (IAF) participated in Indian Navy-led maritime partnership exercise with French Carrier Strike Group," a Navy spokesperson said.

These professional interactions are a hallmark of strategic bilateral relationships and symbolise a high degree of professionalism and interoperability between the navies, he said. PTI KND RHL RHL