INS Nistar reaches Singapore for Exercise Pacific Reach, sea phase to see engagements in S China Sea

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) INS Nistar has reached Singapore to join a biennial multi-nation exercise, whose sea phase would witness the Indian Navy's indigenously designed and built Diving Support Vessel and Submarine Rescue Unit (East) engaging in "multiple intervention and rescue operations" with participating assets in the South China Sea, officials said on Monday.

Exercise Pacific Reach, which began on September 15 and is being hosted by Singapore, will see the participation of more than 40 nations as active participants or as observers, the defence ministry said.

INS Nistar, functioning under the command and control of the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy, made its maiden port call at Changi in Singapore on September 14, to participate in a multinational exercise, it said.

"Indian Navy's latest indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV), INS Nistar, made its maiden port call at Changi, Singapore on September 14. It will be participating in the multinational Exercise Pacific Reach 2025 (XPR 25) commencing September 15," the defence ministry said in a statement.

INS Nistar, commissioned on July 18, is a "shining example" of India's self-reliance and progress towards achieving 'Aatmanirbharta' in shipbuilding, and has been able to achieve more than 80 per cent indigenisation, the officials said.

The ship with its side scan sonar, work and observation class ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) and expansive deep-sea diving systems will be carrying out the role of mothership (MoSHIP) for Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV), the ministry said.

With the induction of two DSRVs in 2018-19, one for each seaboard, capable of rescue operations till depths of 650 m, India joined the elite league of nations that operate dedicated submarine rescue systems, it said.

These systems can either be deployed on Vessels of Opportunity (VoO) or airlifted to the nearest mobilisation port for rapid deployment to distant seas.

"Submarine Rescue Unit (East) will be operating from the mothership for the biennial submarine rescue exercise in the South China Sea, which is aimed at bringing together the submarine rescue platforms and assets operated by various nations for streamlining the procedures, inculcating best practices and enhancing interoperability," the statement said.

Exercise 'Pacific Reach' will mainly be conducted in two phases -- harbour and sea phase.

The week-long harbour phase will involve in-depth discussions on submarine rescue systems, subject matter expert exchanges, a medical symposium and cross-deck visits between the participating nations.

The sea phase of the exercise would witness INS Nistar and SRU(E) engaging in "multiple intervention and rescue operations" with participating assets in the South China Sea, it said. PTI KND RHL