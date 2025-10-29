INS Sahyadri makes port call in Japan's Sasebo during operational deployment to Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) INS Sahyadri, an indigenously-built stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, has made a port call at Japan's Sasebo during its ongoing long-range operational deployment to the Indo-Pacific, officials said on Wednesday.

The ship received a warm welcome from the personnel of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) on its arrival at Sasebo on October 28.

Sasebo is the ship's second port of call in Japan during its "ongoing long-range operational deployment to the Indo-Pacific", a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

"This visit underscores the India-Japan strategic alignment and symbolises the robust Indian Navy-JMSDF relationship," he said.

During the port call, Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri, Captain Rajat Kumar, called on Vice Admiral Fukuda Tatsuya, the commandant of Sasebo district.

Discussions included aspects related to enhancing collaboration and interoperability between the two navies, the official said.