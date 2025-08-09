INS Sandhayak in Singapore on its National Day

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Indian Naval Ship Sandhayak, the first indigenous survey vessel large (SVL) with state-of-the-art hydrography capability, entered Singapore on the occasion of its National Day on Saturday for a three-day visit.

The visit to Changi Naval Base reaffirms India’s commitment to regional maritime cooperation and marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral hydrographic ties between the Indian Navy and Singapore’s maritime agencies, officials said.

"The visit also demonstrates India’s growing leadership in maritime diplomacy and regional hydrographic capacity building under the Indian Navy's hydrographic department framework," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

INS Sandhayak was commissioned in February 2024 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The ship has full-scale coastal and deep water surveying capacity, and is capable of SAR (search and rescue) and humanitarian operations with onboard helicopter and hospital functions, the official said.

The maiden visit of the ship to Singapore aims at facilitating technical and professional exchanges and sustained hydrographic support engagements, they said.

Key activities during the visit include a call on Gary Chew, Assistant Chief Hydrographer, Singapore and courtesy call on Colonel Chauah Meng Soon, Commander 9th Flotilla, Royal Singapore Navy (RSN) by the Commanding Officer, the spokesperson said.

Other activities include the visit of Royal Singapore Navy personnel onboard and showcasing of hydrographic capabilities of the Indian Navy. A visit for school children and families of the office of the High Commissioner of India onboard is also scheduled as part of the visit. PTI KND MNK MNK