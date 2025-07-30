INS Satpura arrives in Singapore to take part in bilateral maritime exercise

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Indian naval ship Satpura has arrived in Singapore to participate in a bilateral maritime exercise that aims to enhance interoperability while reinforcing a shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX-25) marks yet another chapter in the "strong and enduring" maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), it said.

"The exercise, a hallmark of the deep-rooted naval cooperation between the two nations, commenced with the harbour phase, which includes subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs), professional interactions, and operational-level discussions," the ministry said in a statement.

These engagements are designed to share best practices, align doctrines, and conduct deck familiarisation visits onboard participating ships -- RSN Vigilant and RSN Supreme.

"These activities reaffirm the growing professional synergy and strategic trust between the two navies, in line with India's vision of 'MAHASAGAR' and the Act East Policy, which emphasises robust engagement with neighbouring countries," the Indian defence ministry said.

'MAHASAGAR' or 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions' is India's new maritime vision.

Day 2 of SIMBEX-25 features an official opening ceremony, followed by a pre-sail conference. During this conference, the participating naval contingents will hold discussions on the upcoming sea phase of the exercise.

The sea phase of SIMBEX-25 -- the cornerstone of the bilateral maritime engagement -- will witness the execution of a comprehensive array of advanced naval operations, it said.

These include air defence exercises, cross-deck helicopter operations, precision targeting with surface and aerial platforms, complex manoeuvring drills, and Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations, the statement said.

"These exercises aim to enhance interoperability and operational coordination, while reinforcing a shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.

"SIMBEX continues to be a testament to the strong naval ties between India and Singapore, showcasing mutual respect, professionalism and a common vision for a secure and rules-based maritime order," it said. PTI KND RT