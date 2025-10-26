INS Sutlej completes joint hydrographic survey in Mauritius

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) INS Sutlej has successfully completed a joint hydrographic survey with the Mauritius Hydrographic Service, covering an area of nearly 35,000 square nautical miles, the Indian Navy said on Sunday.

The initiative will significantly contribute to marine charting, coastal regulation, resource management, and long-term environmental planning, thereby supporting Mauritius’ Blue Economy goals, a Navy spokesperson said.

The survey was conducted in close coordination with national agencies under the existing MoU between India and Mauritius.

As part of the mission's capacity-building efforts, six personnel from various Mauritian ministries embarked on board INS Sutlej for hands-on training in modern hydrographic techniques, the Navy said.

In addition, INS Sutlej carried out joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance and anti-piracy patrols with the the Mauritius National Coast Guard, strengthening regional maritime security, the spokesperson said.

At a ceremony held on board INS Sutlej, the fair-sheet of the completed survey was formally handed over to Mauritian authorities in the presence of Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed, Minister of Housing and Lands, Mauritius, and Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, the statement said.

The deployment marks the 18th joint hydrographic mission between India and Mauritius -- "a testament to the enduring maritime partnership and shared commitment to safe navigation, sustainable ocean management, and regional cooperation", the Navy said.

The successful completion of the mission reaffirms the deep-rooted bonds of friendship between the two nations, aligned with the vision of 'MAHASAGAR' or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region, it said. PTI KND ARI