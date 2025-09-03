INS Trikand in Egypt to take part in multilateral Exercise Bright Star

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Indian naval stealth frigate INS Trikand has reached the port of Alexandria, to take part in a tri-service multilateral exercise 'Bright Star' being hosted by Egypt, officials said on Wednesday.

The ship made the port call on September 1 during its deployment to the Mediterranean Sea.

The biennial exercise has been hosted by Egypt in conjunction with the US since 1980, and is among the largest tri-service multilateral exercises in the region.

INS Trikand will participate in Exercise Bright Star 2025, from September 1 to 10, which will also see participation by contingents from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, the officials said.

The exercise held across air, land and sea domains, promotes and strengthen regional security and cooperation, and also enhances interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios, the Indian defence ministry said.

Forces from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Greece, Cyprus and Italy are also expected to participate in the exercise, it said.

During the port call at Alexandria, INS Trikand will also engage in a host of activities to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

These include discussions with senior military officials, cross-deck visits, cultural exchanges, and sports fixtures to promote people-to-people connections.

"With upcoming port calls in the region, key objectives of the operational deployment are professional naval engagements in the Mediterranean Sea to foster interoperability with partner maritime nations," it said.

These interactions aim to strengthen commonalities in procedures and to exchange best practices that would aid combined operations against traditional and non-traditional maritime threats, the ministry said.