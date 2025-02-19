INSPACe fund to help turn nascent space tech to commercial products

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India's space promoter on Wednesday said it would fund the private sector to convert early-stage space technologies developed by them into commercially viable products.

The Rs 500 crore Technology Adoption Fund (TAF), launched by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), aims to encourage development of space technologies by domestic companies to reduce import dependence.

"The fund will offer financial support of up to 60 per cent of the project cost for startups and MSMEs, and 40 per cent for larger industries, with a maximum funding cap of Rs 25 crores per project," said IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka.

The fund is open to all eligible non-government entities that are ready to demonstrate the commercial potential of their innovations.

By providing partial funding to Non-Government Entities (NGEs), the TAF will support the transition of innovative ideas from the drawing board to a market-ready stage, said a statement by IN-SPACe.

In addition to financial support, the initiative will provide technical guidance and mentoring opportunities, which will help companies navigate challenges during the product development phase.

Investing in domestic research and development, the TAF will help build a strong partnership between government bodies and the private sector and position India as a reliable global partner in the space industry.

"We have designed this fund to help innovators bridge the gap between early-stage development and commercialization. This support will enable companies to refine their technologies, enhance production processes and meet market demands both within India and abroad," Goenka said.

He said the focus was on enabling practical solutions that can be quickly integrated into the space ecosystem With TAF, IN-SPACe aims to support a wide range of outcomes — from the development of new space products to the creation of intellectual property that can drive future research and development.

Industry body Indian Space Association (ISpA) welcomed the announcement of the fund, saying it would help turn concepts into practical products that can be offered to a new marketplace.

"The launch of this forward-looking fund by IN-SPACe today is a major step toward enabling start-ups to accelerate their journey from concept to commercialization," said ISpA Director General Lt Gen (retd) A K Bhatt.