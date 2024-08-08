Inspect, renovate toilets in jails: HC directs Delhi govt

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the city government to renovate and repair toilets in all jail complexes in the capital within four months after inspecting their condition.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan noted that as per a report filed by 'Inspecting Judges of Tihar Jail', the state of the washrooms was not satisfactory, with cleaning work being done by some inmates voluntarily.

The court asked the authorities to hire adequate manpower, including on contract, for cleaning washrooms in each jail complex, and also pay minimum wages fixed for unskilled labour to those inmates who are voluntarily doing the cleaning work.

The court's order came while dealing with a public interest litigation alleging manual scavenging in Tihar Jail. The petitioner's counsel alleged that human excreta was being cleaned by inmates with bare hands.

The report submitted to the court, however, denied any manual scavenging in the jails in the national capital.

Delhi government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi emphatically said the condition of toilets was "pathetic" and there were issues of hygiene and cleanliness.

"Everyone is denying manual scavenging. The place needs repair, renovation and remodelling. We will direct that," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, told the petitioner.

"PWD is directed to carry out a thorough inspection of all jail complexes with regard to the condition of the washrooms. If any renovation is required, suitable proposals be moved. Entire renovation will be completed within four months," it ordered.

The court clarified that renovation work will be carried out in a phased manner so that some toilets remain available for use.

The court further said that if septic tanks were required, they shall be constructed forthwith, and if necessary, the number of toilets shall also be increased.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the prisoners are made to work in toilets without any protective gear, which exposed them to various diseases.

The court observed that as per the report of the inspecting judges, for the voluntary cleaning work in toilets, some inmates were being paid while some were not. There was a lack of cleaning gear and some toilets were not in working condition, it said.

"The GNCTD is directed to appoint manpower for cleaning washrooms in each jail complex. GNCTD may even consider taking assistance from NGO or employing people on contractual basis. DG prisons and jail superintendents shall ensure that proper cleaning gear, including masks, boots and toiletries, is provided," it said.

The court asked the government to file an action taken report in eight weeks and listed the matter for further hearing in October.