Inspect zones, ensure drain cleaning on war footing before monsoon: Delhi Mayor to officials

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday asked officials to inspect their respective zones and ensure cleaning of drains on a war footing to prevent waterlogging in Delhi this monsoon.
She also asked them to deploy additional pumps in areas prone to waterlogging, according to an official statement.
The mayor's direction came during a meeting with the newly-appointed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar and the officials concerned to discuss steps to improve the city's sanitation system ahead of monsoon.
Apart from Kumar, the meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Leader of House Mukesh Goel, DCs of all zones, engineer-in-chief and other senior officials of the MCD, according to the release.
"The cleaning of drains should be done on a war footing before the monsoon to prevent waterlogging in Delhi this year. Locations prone to waterlogging should be identified and additional pumps should be deployed there," Oberoi directed officials during the meeting.
"Immediate action should be taken in areas where citizens report waterlogging problems," she was quoted as saying in the statement.
The mayor also directed that special arrangements be made to remove construction and demolition waste (illegal debris) across all the zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in coordination with other agencies concerned to make Delhi clean and garbage-free, the statement said.
The debris on the roadsides, back lanes, and parks should be removed at the earliest, the mayor directed. The Deputy Commissioners (DC) have been asked to conduct on-ground inspection of their respective zones to identify and address the issues related to sanitation, the release said.
The DCs briefed the mayor and the commissioner about the issues and problems in their respective areas.
Apart from directions for appropriate steps to improve the sanitation system in all zones, the DCs were also asked to deploy more sanitation workers.
The mayor also instructed them to hold meetings with their zone's concessionaires and ensure timely garbage collection from households by auto-tippers. Special attention should also be given to garbage vulnerable points, she said. PTI SJJ RPA