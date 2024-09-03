Inspection finds all canteens in Raj HC premises without food licence; rotten food items, unhygienic conditions

Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) A team of food safety officers on Monday found that all canteens in Rajasthan High Court premises were running without a food licence and in unhygienic conditions, officials said.

During an inspection, the officers found rotten potatoes, onions and other food items as well as the use of artificial colours, dirty utensils and stoves and products that are past their expiry date.

They have prohibited these operators from conducting commercial activities on the high court premises until they obtain a valid license, the officials said.

"All the canteens were found to be operating without food licences," Additional Commissioner Food Safety Pankaj Ojha said.

He said that during the inspection, fungus was found in a fridge of a canteen. Apart from this, rusted boxes were also found in which spices and other food products were kept.

"Hygiene and sanitation conditions were not found to be proper," Ojha said.

He said, "Shop No. 15, 12 and 9, Saras Dairy Booth No. 181, shop No. 21, 19, 17 and 8 were inspected in which food items were being sold and canteens were being run". PTI SDA RT RT