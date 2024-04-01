Inspector arrested for involvement in Rs 2 cr dacoity in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Apr 1 (PTI) A police inspector was arrested on Monday in connection with a Rs 2 crore dacoity in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

Six persons posing as policemen had looted the amount from a businessman near Palm Beach Road in Vashi on March 29 and a probe zeroed in on Inspector Nitin Bhikaji Vijaykar (55) of the security branch of Thane rural police, he said.

The incident took place when the businessman was travelling from his residence in Ghatkopar in neighbouring Mumbai to Turbhe MIDC in Navi Mumbai, he said.

"The accused threatened him claiming they had received complaints about him possessing a large sum of money. They took him to a flat and looted Rs 2 crore. After a case was filed on March 30, probe teams zeroed in on six persons," the official said.

The probe found one of the accused was a driver of the victim and sought revenge after being sacked, and had passed on vital information about the victim's finance etc to his five associates, including Vijaykar, he said.

The arrested persons have been identified as inspector Vijaykar, contractor Mohan Shivram Padle (47), Uday Sahebrao Kavle (42), driver Vilas Dattaram Mohite (50), car seller Narayan Sagar Bhagwat Sawant (35) and driver Mohan Pawar (35), the official said.

The six have been remanded in police custody till April 9, the official said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 395 (dacoity), 363 (kidnapping), 341, 342 (wrongful confinement), 170 (impersonating a public servant), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), the Vashi police station official said. PTI COR GK BNM