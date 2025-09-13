Inspector arrested in connection will illegal takeover of Waqf property in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A suspended police inspector has been arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for his alleged key role in the illegal takeover of a Waqf property worth Rs 300 crore in the posh Civil Lines area here, according to officials.

The accused, Sabhajeet Mishra, is an alleged close aide of jailed lawyer Akhilesh Dubey and was taken into custody on Friday after an eight-hour "intensive interrogation" by the SIT, an official said.

According to police sources, the case was initiated by 80-year-old Moinuddin Asif Jah Sheikh, a descendant of Nawab Ibrahim. He filed a complaint on August 13 alleging that Dubey, his relatives, associates and then-Jajmau Station House Officer (SHO) Mishra had fraudulently grabbed the Waqf property, which was originally leased in 1911. The 99-year lease had expired in 2010, leading to ongoing disputes with tenants.

The Station House Officer of Gwal Toli police station, Santosh Gaur, said, "The SIT found evidence of forged documents, misuse of power of attorney and coercion of tenants to vacate the premises." The SHO alleged that "fake identities were created, false affidavits filed, and even a deceased person's name was used to execute a power of attorney." Police officials said Mishra's support was critical in enabling Dubey's network to consolidate control over the land.

A criminal case was registered against Dubey, his brother Sarvesh Dubey, his niece Saumya, associates Shivansh alias Pappu, Jaiprakash Dubey and Rajkumar Shukla, and Inspector Sabhajeet Mishra, who was suspended in August pending investigation in the matter.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, criminal trespass, extortion and murderous assault. The SIT is now probing the alleged nexus between Dubey's syndicate and the police, officials said.