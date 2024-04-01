Inspector held after bizman robbed of Rs 2 crore by fake cops in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Apr 1 (PTI) A 55-year-old inspector was arrested on Monday after a businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 2 crore by six persons posing as police personnel in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, officials said.

The incident took place on March 29 when the businessman was travelling from his residence at Ghatkopar in neighbouring Mumbai to Turbhe MIDC in Navi Mumbai.

The businessman was intercepted by six unidentified persons, posing as Mumbai police personnel, near the Palm Beach Road in Vashi area. They threatened him, claiming to have received complaints about him possessing a large sum of money, a police release said.

They allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from the businessman to save him from legal action and subsequently took him to a flat in Vashi, where they continued to intimidate him before absconding with the money, the release said.

Following a complaint by the businessman on March 30, the Vashi police registered an FIR against six unidentified persons under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 395 (dacoity), 363 (kidnapping), 341, 342 (wrongful confinement), 170 (impersonating a public servant), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

During the course of the investigation, the alleged involvement of the inspector, Nitin Bhikaji Vijaykar, into the offence came to light following which he was arrested by the Vashi police, the release said.

Further probe was underway into the case. PTI COR GK