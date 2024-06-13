Inspector in ACB net for taking Rs 3 lakh bribe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) An Inspector of Police was on Thursday caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

Inspector C Sudhakar, who works in the Central Crime Station (CCS) -- a wing of Hyderabad Police, was caught by the ACB when he demanded Rs 5 lakh bribe and accepted an amount of Rs 3 lakh to do an official favour, an ACB release said here based on a complaint.

The bribe amount was recovered from a bag of the accused officer, the ACB said, commenting that he performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly.

After noticing ACB staff, the officer left the bag and started running on the road. The ACB officials chased him and caught him, the release said.

The official favour was "to help the complainant in the investigation of a case registered against him at CCS and also for disposal of the case in his favour," the ACB said.

The inspector had initially demanded Rs 15 lakh, the release said.

The case is under investigation.