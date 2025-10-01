Inspector removed after baton-charge at Durga pandal in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) The Station House Officer (SHO) of Ubhaon police station here was removed from his post and an inquiry ordered against him after he allegedly baton-charged and misbehaved with people near a Durga pandal following an accident at the spot, officials said on Wednesday.

Two motorcycles had collided near the Durga pandal of the Indian Club here and police were informed. On reaching the spot, SHO Rajendra Prasad Singh allegedly resorted to unprovoked baton-charge, triggering outrage, officials said.

Angry residents staged a sit-in against him for nearly five hours in Belthara road town on Tuesday night, police said.

Members of the Indian Club and other Durga Puja committees joined the protest at the pandal premises and even switched off the lighting arrangements in support.

On receiving information, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Dinesh Kumar Shukla and Circle Officer (Rasra) Alok Gupta reached the spot. ASP Shukla said SHO Singh had been removed and an inquiry entrusted to CO Gupta, following which the sit-in ended.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said Sanjay Shukla has been appointed as the new SHO of Ubhaon police station.