Inspired by blockbuster 'Pushpa 2', AAP-BJP engage in poster war ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster "Pushpa 2" has led to a poster war between the ruling AAP in Delhi and the opposition BJP ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled early next year.

AAP recently issued a poster on the lines of the movie, titling it in bold letters "Kejrwal Jhukega Nahi" based on the cult dialogue of the movie.

In the poster, Kejriwal poses as the protagonist of the flim, carrying AAP's symbol 'jhaadu' (broom) on his shoulder. "4th Term Coming Soon" read the poster, referring to the previous electoral successes of Kejriwal-led AAP in 2013, 2015 and 2020 in the Delhi Assembly polls.

The Delhi BJP on Monday issued its own poster showing the party's state president Virendra Sachdeva posing as the movie's character Pushpa on a throne with "Bhrashtachariyon Ko Khatam Karenge" (will finish the corrupt) written in bold letters.

"Rappa-Rappa" the poster read, copying Pushpa's dialogue in the movie.

AAP is working hard to retain power in Delhi for a third time after its massive electoral successes in 2015 and 2020 in which it routed the BJP, winning 67 and 63 seats, respectively, in the 70-member Assembly.

The leaders in the BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, consider the upcoming Assembly polls their best opportunity to end AAP's sway in Delhi's politics.

The two sides have been hitting out at one another through various media, including the social media with slogans, posters, memes and animation videos.

Earlier, the BJP gave the slogan "Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge" (won't tolerate now, will bring the change), asserting to end the AAP rule.

The BJP has accused the Kejriwal-led AAP of indulging in corruption and failing to deliver the basic services to the people of Delhi during its 10-year rule.

AAP has focused on raising the issue of law and order situation in the city, citing incidents of crime to attack the BJP-led Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The party has also released a lot of social media content, including posters to slam the BJP over the alleged rise in crime in the national capital. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK