Inspired by 'Bunty aur Babli', husband-wife duo held for theft in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a married couple for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a house in north Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Gaurav and Vandana, both aged 30, were inspired by the Bollywood film 'Bunty aur Babli' and involved in several cases of thefts, robberies, and snatching, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Meena said.

According to police, on August 12, a call was received regarding a theft at Gali Bhauji of Bara Hindu Rao in north Delhi.

The local residents had caught the culprits who were taken into police custody. On interrogation, the couple confessed to having committed robberies, snatchings, and thefts for long inspired by the characters of 'Bunty-Babli', police said.

"They also admitted to stealing a mobile phone from the house of the complainant," said the DCP.

The couple told police that they targeted houses that were open early morning as people usually go for morning walks or to the temples, police said.

Police said the two were habitual offenders and also history-sheeters. The accused have been produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody, they said. PTI MHS BM RHL