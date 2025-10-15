Inspired by Sardar Patel, PM Modi brought urban development revolution in country: Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, Oct 15 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday said that inspired by the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a new revolution in urban development in the country.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day long 'National Urban Conclave and Mayoral Summit-2025' here.

Addressing mayors and officials from across the country, CM Patel said that during his initial political career, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as the president of the 'Ahmedabad Municipality' from 1924 to 1928.

The CM said the city of Ahmedabad "truly exemplifies PM Modi's mantra of "Vikas bhi virasat bhi" (development along with heritage).

"Sardar Patel served as the president of the Ahmedabad Municipality from 1924 to 1928, and 100 years ago, he demonstrated how an ideal city can be built through well-organised urban planning. His decisions provided the nation with the first model of city-centric local admissions at that time," the CM said.

"Inspired by Sardar Patel's ideals, our PM has brought about a new revolution in urban transformation in the country, right from his chief ministership of Gujarat to his tenure as the country's prime minister at present," Patel said.

He said Ahmedabad's world-famous Sabarmati Riverfront has become a model of urban transformation for the entire country.

According to Patel, PM Modi was the first chief minister of any state in the country to provide a successful Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) model for cities.

"Today, through metro and high-speed rail projects, Ahmedabad is becoming a role model in the urban mobility and multi-modal transport sector in the country," he said.

He also informed the attendees that Gujarat was the first state in the country to release the Net Zero Climate Resilience Ahmedabad City Action Plan 2070, which is in line with the Prime Minister's Net Zero Vision 2070.

"Under the leadership of the prime minister, cities across the country are developing with smart, sustainable, and robust infrastructure. Projects like the AMRUT Mission 2.0, the Smart City Mission, and the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 are underway across the country to transform urban infrastructure," he said. PTI PJT PD NP