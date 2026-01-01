Inspired by Swami Vivekananda's teachings, India writing success stories under PM: Nitin Nabin

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) India is writing new stories of success in every field under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership by taking inspiration from the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin said on Thursday.

He called upon people to make a "meaningful contribution" collectively to the country's development and participate in the nation-building efforts being taken by the prime minister in accordance with the ideals of Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Swami Vivekananda.

The BJP working president made these remarks after offering prayers at the Ramakrishna Mandir located in Paharganj, New Delhi on the occasion of Kalpataru Diwas.

He also interacted with monks at the temple and received the "blessings" of Delhi Ramakrishna Mission secretary Swami Sarvalokananda Maharaj.

After offering prayer at the temple, Nabin said, "By imbibing the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, present-day India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is writing new stories of success in every field." The five resolutions of a developed India, liberation from the slavery of colonialism, pride in heritage, a message of unity and solidarity and citizens' duties which were made from the ramparts of the Red Fort were inspired by Swami Vivekananda, he said.

"Let us all collectively make a meaningful contribution to the development of the nation and participate in the nation-building efforts being undertaken by Prime Minister Modi in accordance with the ideals of Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Swami Vivekananda," the BJP quoted Nabin as saying.

In accordance with the vision of Swami Vivekananda, a developed, secure, strong and decisive India is being built under the leadership of the prime minister, he said.

"The teachings of Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Swami Vivekananda are an inexhaustible source of inspiration for every youth of the country, including those from Bihar and Bengal," Nabin said. PTI PK KSS KSS