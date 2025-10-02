Inspiring address by Bhagwat: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the annual Vijayadashmi address of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as inspiring, and said he highlighted India's innate potential to attain new heights of glory.

He said on X, "An inspiring address by Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Ji, highlighting the rich contributions of the RSS to nation-building and emphasising the innate potential of our land to attain new heights of glory, thereby benefiting our entire planet." Modi was an RSS pracharak before he was moved to the BJP in the 1980s.

In his speech on Thursday in Nagpur, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said the strength and character of the Hindu society guarantee unity, and that the concept of "us and them" never existed in the community.

He advocated swadeshi (use of indigenous products) and swavalamban (self-reliance), and said that the positions of other nations after the Pahalgam terror attack showed the nature and extent of their friendship with India.

Founded on Vijayadashmi in 1925, the RSS is observing its centenary year.

The outfit, started with a few people, has grown to become the country's most widespread non-government organisation.

The BJP is ideologically inspired by the Hindutva organisation. PTI KR VN VN