Install biometric attendance or facial recognition system for station staff: Railway Board to zones

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Railway Board has issued a written direction to the general managers of 17 zones for the installation of biometric attendance machines or facial recognition systems for station staff to overcome the irregularities in claiming overtime.

Referring to one of the recommendations of the Vigilance Directorate of the Railway Board, the circular said, “Vigilance Directorate of Railway Board had made a reference to CVC in a case which involved duty swapping by Station Masters and irregularities in claiming overtime by station staff. In this regard, CVC has suggested some improvements to be incorporated in the system.” The Board’s circular, quoting one of the suggestions of the CVC, said, “Biometric attendance machines or facial recognitions system may be installed for all station staff, including Station Masters, Station Supervisors and Points men, and link these digital attendance records to the processing and admission of the OTA (Overtime Allowance) claims to enhance accountability in the system.” The Board has asked all the concerned officials “to ensure strict compliance of the above directions of CVC to avoid such kind of lapses in the future”.

A section of station masters expressed surprise at the Board's direction and said that it might turn into a counter-productive exercise for the Railway Board.

“At present there are no Biometric attendance machines or facial recognition systems on any station for station staff across the country as they work on the basis of the physical roaster prepared and enforced by their respective seniors,” a station supervisor said.

He added, "There are very few cases of overtime claims and if there are irregularities, this should be dealt with case to case basis. Many station masters work for more than eight hours but don't claim overtime. In case of biometric attendance, the overtime working hours will come on record and the Railways will have to pay for it which might turn out to be a counter-productive exercise for the Board."