Install statues, fountains to give Dwarka a facelift: Delhi LG to officials

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena has instructed officials to install statues and fountains in Dwarka sub-city as part of efforts to spruce up areas in Delhi that did not get a facelift ahead of the G20 Summit, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

Saxena gave the instructions during a visit to Dwarka on Saturday. He began his visit from the underpass near the Palam flyover and covered various sectors of Dwarka up to the Dabri Nala road, they said.

During his visit, the LG directed the officials of all the concerned civic bodies to ensure that the area is encroachment-free and that pavements and footpaths are pedestrian-friendly.

"Heavy rains during the visit provided the LG and the accompanying officials a first-hand experience of the critical points of waterlogging in the area and instructions were issued on the spot to address the outstanding issues," said an official.

Saxena took strong exception to the fact that the culverts leading to the main drains were either open or choked and directed that necessary action be taken to install grills at culverts and clear the blockages, the officials said.

The LG also instructed the officials to give an aesthetic facelift to the walls of the underpass leading to Dwarka and place potted plants on pavements, they said.

After minutely inspecting roads, footpaths and pavements in Sectors 7, 8 and 9, he directed the officials to carry out the necessary repair work and ensure symmetry in design, they added.

Saxena asked the officials to prune overgrown trees and clear plants growing on walls and pathways.

He also asked the civic agencies to clean the roads of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and start the beautification work without losing time. He said statues, artefacts and fountains should be installed at suitable places on these roads and the entire right of way should be given a much greener look, they said.

Saxena also asked the officials to ensure that no drains are left uncovered and hanging wires and unnecessary signages are removed.

This visit by Saxena comes after he assured the people of Delhi that the entire city will be developed and beautified on the lines of the efforts undertaken in central, south and New Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit and that he will be on the roads to ensure this from September 16, an official said. PTI SLB DIV DIV