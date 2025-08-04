Installation of 7.5 lakh smart prepaid electricity meters in Goa to start in December

Panaji, Aug 4 (PTI) The installation of over 7.5 lakh pre-paid smart electricity meters across Goa will begin from December 2025, the state legislative assembly was told on Monday.

Power Minister Ramkrishna Dhavalikar stated that the installation project is part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) launched by the Union Ministry of Power in 2021.

In a written reply to a question tabled by Revolutionary Goans party MLA Viresh Borkar, Dhavalikar stated that the smart meters, equipped with Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), are being introduced to improve operational efficiency and reduce energy theft, while also enabling Time-of-Day (ToD) tariff features and integration with renewable energy sources.

"A total of 7,50,356 smart/prepaid meters have been sanctioned for Goa. The work order for supply and installation has been awarded to M/s DigiSmart Network Pvt Ltd, Jaipur," the reply stated.

The rollout will be done in phases, covering domestic, commercial, industrial, and government consumers, he said.

The original deadline of March 2025 was extended to March 31, 2028, the minister confirmed, following delays including a lack of bidders for an earlier tender worth Rs 467 crore.

Dhavalikar stated that the smart meter initiative is aligned with broader power infrastructure modernisation across Goa, which includes a new 220kV GIS substation at Saligao with SCADA control, digital transformation of the 220kV Ponda substation, making it Goa's first digital substation. PTI RPS NSK