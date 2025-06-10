Installation of Ambedkar statue in MP HC's Gwalior Bench complex being stopped by RSS-BJP: Cong

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Congress on Monday alleged that the installation of a BR Ambedkar's statue in the Gwalior Bench complex of Madhya Pradesh High Court is being stopped due to pressure from the RSS-BJP as part of a "well-planned conspiracy".

The opposition party also said that the Babasaheb's statue should be installed without delay.

"We have already put forth the official stand of the Congress party on the incident that took place in connection with the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in the premises of the High Court Bench in Gwalior.

"Today we are reiterating our stand that Babasaheb's statue should be installed there, but the RSS people have created a controversy as part of a well-planned conspiracy and they are trying to create conflict," Congress' Madhya Pradesh in-charge Harish Chaudhary said at a joint press conference here along with senior leaders of the MP Pradesh Congress Committee.

He alleged that this has always been the strategy of the RSS and the BJP.

"The Congress party and the entire country accept Babasaheb's contribution to the Constitution, because Babasaheb does not belong to any one class. The rights that people have received are Babasaheb's gift," Chaudhary said.

"The Congress appeals to the Central and state governments to resolve the obstacle in installing Babasaheb's statue in the high court premises. We all want that Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue should be installed," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar was to be installed in the high court premises.

"In this case, the entire process was completed with the permission of the high court. Despite that, this process was stopped, it was due to pressure from the BJP-RSS," he said.

''The Congress party is in favour of the installation of Ambedkar ji's statue. We will do social awareness and political movement to protect the Constitution," Patwari said.

''I request that those who are creating obstacles in the installation of the statue should apologize for their mistake. BJP-RSS people are behind this entire act. The Congress opposes this," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singar claimed that none of the RSS' 'sarsanghchalaks' was from Dalit or tribal community, which makes it clear that they do not want to give respect to Dalits and tribals.

'BJP-RSS people want to change the history of the country. They want to eliminate the ideas of great people who played a role in nation building," he alleged.