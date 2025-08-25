Installation of CCTV cameras in educational institution to be made mandatory: J-K Education minister

Srinagar, Aug 25 (PTI) Amid serious concern over the rampant rise of drug abuse among the youth, Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakeena Itoo on Monday said installation of CCTV cameras in and around educational institutions would be made mandatory.

She also underlined the importance of regular health and behavioural screenings in colleges and schools for early detection and timely counselling of vulnerable students.

Itoo, who is also the Minister for Health and Medical Education, and Social Welfare, was speaking at a stakeholders' meeting here on the burning issue of drug de-addiction across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting, attended by senior civil and police officers besides representatives of NGOs and civil society members, voiced serious concern over the rampant rise of drug abuse among children and the youth of the Union Territory.

"The installation of CCTV cameras in and around schools and colleges would be made mandatory to monitor activities and prevent illegal drug circulation," the minister said.

She called for the formation of community-based monitoring committees comprising parents, civil society members, and religious leaders, facilitated by the education department.

These committees should submit monthly reports to the Directors of School Education and Higher Education on their activities and impact, the minister added.

"If we collectively implement surveillance, monitoring, community involvement, and screening, I am confident that we can make meaningful progress in addressing the drug menace," she affirmed.

Earlier, the participants flagged the easy availability of narcotics and psychotropic substances, particularly around schools, colleges and other vulnerable areas.

Suggestions were made to introduce training modules in curricula, establish structural mechanisms, and conduct scientific awareness campaigns, an official spokesperson said.

He said several substance users undergoing rehabilitation also shared their personal stories, narrating how they got trapped in addiction and the challenges of recovery.

The minister assured that the government would extend full support to institutions, civil society and NGOs working in the field of de-addiction, and urged all stakeholders to work in close coordination to protect the future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.