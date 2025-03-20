Installation of CCTV cameras in schools for student safety mandatory: Minister Bhuse

Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) The installation of CCTV cameras in schools for student safety is mandatory, Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse said in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Responding to a question, the school education minister said CCTV cameras will be installed in government schools using funds from the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC).

Discussions will be held with the finance department to determine whether MLA funds can be utilised for this purpose in private schools, he added.

The Maharashtra government had issued an order in August 2024 mandating CCTV installation in schools.

Legislator Kiran Sarnaik from Amravati had raised a question on this in the Council, to which Bhuse was replying.

"CCTV cameras are compulsory in all schools for the safety of students. Around 50 per cent of schools in the state have already installed cameras," Bhuse said.

Sarnaik contended that private schools do not receive non-salary grants, which made the cost of installing and maintaining CCTV systems a financial burden.

During the discussion, MLC Niranjan Davkhare noted that government schools are installing these cameras using DPDC funds, but private schools do not have access to the same.

He urged the government to allow the use of MLA funds for this purpose.

Responding to this, Bhuse assured that discussions with the finance department would be held before taking a decision.

The government will study special measures adopted in other states to ensure student safety, he added. PTI ND BNM